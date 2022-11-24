HERMISTON — Hermiston High School once again hosts the Community Fellowship Thanksgiving Dinner.
Returning to in-person dining for this event Thursday, Nov. 24, Jan Cassens said the fellowship is prepared to serve 1,400 people for the dinner, some for dining-in, others for pick-up. Cassens is the vice-chair for Community Fellowship Dinner, and also works as the co-kitchen manager with Heather Smart.
The fellowship began preparing for the holiday nearly three weeks ago.
“We precook our turkeys, then freeze them in broth until it comes time to thaw them again,” Cassens said. “We actually started cooking for this about three weeks ago."
The extended process would not have been doable without a legion of volunteers and the generosity of the fellowship’s donors.
“This program is all volunteer, all donation," she said. "We’ve received a few local grants this year and we have really benefited from them. It’s a real blessing for us. ... We have families that have been volunteering for this program for generations."
Makayla Humphreys, who serves as the fellowship’s treasurer and volunteer coordinator, gave a general headcount of how many volunteers would be contributing to the Thanksgiving dinner.
“We’ll have about 20 for the preparation day, and then for the actual meal, we’ll probably have about 150 volunteers working to get food to everyone,” she said.
In terms of food, the fellowship has no intention of turning anyone away empty-handed.
“We’re going to have about 25 pans of stuffing, 48 turkeys, 20 cases of potatoes, 30 pans of vegetables and 175 pies,” Smart said.
“Someone who grew up in this community donated all of these pies, he had picked them up from Fred Meyer and given to us,” Cassens added.
And Humphreys said the fellowship is making 600 meals to-go.
“Our to-go orders will be given out chilled so people can reheat them when they want to,” Smart said.
“Overall, we’re really proud of the fact that we get to put out a really good meal,” Cassens said. “It’s a very rewarding experience to make a difference in this community.”
“I am hoping we have a lot of people who come in and sit down this year,” Humphreys said. “I hope the majority of the projected 1,400 people come and take a seat, though maybe not all at the same time!”
The Community Fellowship Thanksgiving Dinner provides 20 tables, each seating six people. Running from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the volunteers said they hope that a constant cycle will help people find seating for the meal.
Having operated for 40 years, the volunteers at the fellowship are well-adapted to the process of providing these dinners to the community and aim to create a sense of unity among those who generally wouldn’t interact with each other.
“I love to see two people from completely different backgrounds sitting together,” Cassens said. "People who would have never been in the same room together, now having a genuine, flowing conversation,” she continued.
For Cassens and many of the other volunteers who are working to put on this dinner for the community, there’s a simple goal in mind.
“The whole point of Thanksgiving is to get everyone together," she said, "so that everyone can spend time with each other, get to know one another or catch up."
