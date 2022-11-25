HERMISTON — Tradition continued Thursday, Nov. 24, for Community Fellowship Dinner as it again hosted its annual Thanksgiving dinner at Hermiston High School.
"This is our 40th year of doing Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners," Jan Cassens, vice chair of Community Fellowship Dinner in Hermiston said. "It's all done with volunteers on donated dollars. We're making 1,400 meals (Nov. 24) — 48 turkeys. At Christmas, we're doing turkey dressing, ham, mashed potatoes and raisin sauce. This is my 20th year doing these."
Throughout Hermiston High School, cafeteria preparations were underway with volunteers readying tables, cooking food and wrapping to-go containers.
"We encourage people to come in sit down and eat because we're all about fellowshipping," Makayla Humphreys, treasurer and volunteer coordinator of Community Fellowship Dinner said. She and her husband, Gary Humphreys, chair of Community Fellowship Dinner in Hermiston, have been taking part in these Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners for over 25 years.
"There are three parts to this, we have meals set up as takeout. People walk up and get meals to go, honestly, we want to discourage that, we want people to come to have fellowship, sit down and have a meal," Gary Humphreys said. "We're also taking care of people who have called and have ordered a meal to be delivered. They're not here, but they're going to get as good a meal as we can possibly serve them in their home. Then, of course, we have people sitting down here to have the meal. That's the purpose of the whole deal."
Donations aren't the only way people help the CFD Thanksgiving dinner, with volunteers returning annually and new faces showing up every year.
"We had a guy call us from a truck stop, he said, 'I can't be home, I saw a sign, I'd like to come up there and volunteer and have a meal,'" Gary Humphreys said. "This thing started 40 years ago with a quadrant of people in an apartment building saying, 'Hey I don't have a family, do you?' Why don't we potluck this together and be family for this week?' They loaded up someone's apartment and realized we needed more space."
Returning volunteers are essential, Jan Cassens said, because the complexities of making a Thanksgiving dinner aren't easily taught, and experienced volunteers give the dinner the feeling of a well-oiled machine.
"We have a crew that comes in, and has been doing this for many years, it makes it so smooth," she said. "They know what we need, how it needs to be done, and it's done. It's so nice to know that we have people that are willing to come back each year and share their holiday with everyone else."
Bob and Carol Middleton, former teachers who have resided in Hermiston for 55 years, came again this year to deliver meals to the community, which has become something of a tradition for them.
"I taught here long enough, we were both teachers and we know a lot of the people that we take food to and we know the places," Bob Middleton said. "We like to take a lot of the ones out of town because some can be hard to find if you don't know the area. A lot of older people, it can be hard for them to get out and get going. For us, it's nice, a lot of people we know."
Carol Middleton said delivering Thanksgiving dinner is about making connections.
"It's great, it's rewarding," she said. "Even the ones we deliver to that don't see a lot of individuals all the time. It makes people feel they're not alone."
