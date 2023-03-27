HERMISTON — If there was an Annie Oakley for shooting knowledge, Hermiston’s Katie Hennings would be your girl.
The Sandstone Middle School eighth grader recently won the 4-H Shooting Sports Quiz Bowl national title after correctly answering 48 of 50 questions in 11 minutes.
“They were multiple choice,” Hennings said. “It helped me see what I missed and see what I need to work on in the years to come. One I missed was about shotgun sights, and I can’t remember the other one. It’s based on how many you get right and how quickly you answer them.”
In addition to the national title, she also won the western regional championship, and was in the top five in the nation regardless of age group.
There were 150 youths throughout the nation that competed in the intermediate group with Hennings.
“It’s an annual contest, but this was the first time I had done the Shooting Sports Quiz Bowl,” she said. “I did much better than I thought I would, considering the amount of material I had to learn, especially with some things I haven’t done yet.”
The test has questions that cover shotgun, pistol, rifle, archery, hunting skills, Western Heritage and 4-H general information.
Hennings, 13, admitted she does not have a lot of experience with Western Heritage, but she is starting to learn.
“I’m doing Western Heritage this year, where you shoot shotguns, two different revolvers and a lever-action rifle,” she said. “It incorporates a little of everything, and you learn a little bit of the old west, including period dress.”
Hennings also competes in 4-H shooting contests, and was the state champion in the mail-in tournament in pistol and air pistol last year. The shooters competed locally, then sent in their results.
Hennings' dad, Jerry, is an NRA instructor and teaches home firearms safety, basic handgun safety and is a range safety officer. Katie has been around firearms her whole life.
“I started shooting when I was about 6 years old,” she said. “I started archery at 5 years old.”
It’s archery that most appeals to Hennings.
“I like to pull back my bow and focus on the target,” she said.
Hennings took first place in her division (youth female freestyle) in Washington State Archery Association competitions in January and February at Ranch & Home in Kennewick.
When she shoots, it’s with air rifles, air pistols and a .22 pistol. Her favorite is the .22 pistol.
Hennings belongs to the Ranch Jams 4-H group, which is all encompassing — shooting, arts, animals and photography. In addition to shooting, Hennings also raises and shows goats, sheep, rabbits, ducks and chickens.
“It’s a commitment,” Jerry Hennings said. “We haven’t gone on a family vacation for three years.”
With her busy schedule, it doesn’t leave any additional time for other activities.
“I don’t really have time for any sports,” Hennings said. “My focus is pretty much on 4-H.”
