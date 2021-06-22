HERMISTON — The Hermiston High School class of 2011 is planning a reunion July 9-10.
The event kicks off with a Friday night outdoor gathering from 6-8:30 p.m. at Bennett Botanical Gardens, 32632 E. Punkin Center Road, Hermiston. The adult party will feature dinner, dessert and drinks. The cost is $10 per person. For more details, registration information or to communicate with classmates visit www.facebook.com/groups/561913761918637.
Also, the class encourages people to participate in a family fun day with an event organized by Hermiston Parks & Recreation. The Saturday, July 10, Bouncin' Bins Inflatable 5K & Color Run from Riverfront to Butte Parks begins at 9 a.m. The cost ranges from $5-$25. For additional details, or to register for the inflatable color run, search www.hermiston.or.us/parksrec or contact parksandrec@hermiston.or.us or 541-667-5018.
