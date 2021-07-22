HERMISTON — The Hermiston High School class of 1991 is set to celebrate 30 years after turning the tassel. The class reunion is July 30 through Aug. 1.
The event kicks off with a no-host social Friday, July 30, at 6 p.m. at Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St. The fun continues with a bonfire party and campout July 31 at the Foley home, 30024 Copper Lane, Hermiston. Gustos’ Catering will have food available. Those attending should bring their own drinks and lawn chairs. There will be music and yard games. The event will conclude Aug. 1 with a morning no-host breakfast; more details to follow.
Chris Foley and Sally Schultz have extended an invitation to classmates to bring camp trailers or pitch a tent on their property for Saturday night or the entire weekend. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/groups/hermistonclassof91.
