HERMISTON — Members of the Hermiston High School class of 1969 are encouraged to spread the word about plans for their upcoming 50-year reunion.
The event is set for Sept. 27-28. Activities include a Friday meet-and-greet, with the location to be announced — organizers are hoping the Union Club will be open and available by then. The Saturday schedule includes a continental breakfast and tour of Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, and an evening catered meal at Maxwell Siding Event Center. The reunion cost is $50.
For more information, search Facebook, www.classmates.com/reunions or call Linda Shockman Turner at 541-314-5180.
