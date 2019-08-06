HERMISTON — It’s been 50 years since turning the tassel and members of the Hermiston High School class of 1969 are gearing up for their reunion.
The event is set for Sept. 27-28. Activities include a Friday meet-and-greet at 5 p.m. at the Union Club, located in the old RoeMark’s Building at Main and Second streets. The Saturday schedule includes a continental breakfast and tour of Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center at 10 a.m. at 1705 E. Airport Road. An evening catered meal starts with happy hour at 5:30 p.m, with dinner served at 6:30 p.m. at Maxwell Siding Event Center, 145 N. First Place.
The reunion weekend cost is $50 per person. The registration deadline is Tuesday, Sept. 10.
For more information, search Facebook, www.classmates.com/reunions or call Linda Shockman Turner at 541-314-5180.
