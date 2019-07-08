HERMISTON — The Hermiston High School class of 1999 is seeking fellow Bulldog classmates for its 20-year reunion.
The event is planned for Aug. 9-11. The Friday evening informal meet-and-greet starts at 7 p.m. at Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St. The Saturday activity is a dinner from 5-7 p.m. at The Gathering Place at Bellinger’s, 1823 S. Highway 395. Reunion activities wrap up Sunday with a family-friendly gathering from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at McKenzie Park, 320 S. First St. People are invited to bring a picnic lunch; refreshments will be provided.
There is no fee for the Friday and Sunday events. Tickets are $25 for the Saturday event, which includes dinner and a drink ticket. And for those who want to continue the party, classmates will gather in Chute 8 after the Farm-City Pro Rodeo (purchase tickets on your own).
For dinner tickets or more information, search www.eventbrite.com. For questions, contact Tina Hanson at tina.hanson22@yahoo.com or 509-713-6900.
