HERMISTON — Organizers for the Hermiston High School class of 1974 are seeking information on fellow Bulldog classmates.
The group is trying to locate Debbie Stephens, Steve Ralls, Marion Chilcote, Tami Wagner Johnson, Gail Wilson Peterson, Bert Chavez, Rachel Humphreys, Sandy Smith Martin, Greg Stultz, Bill Dreger, Judy Grimm, Sherri Hickey, Eve Messenger Pieratt, Denise Nuner, Vickie Nutter, Jeff Otis, Val Hall St. John, Christie Hess and Bill Zimmerman aka Parrish.
The 45-year reunion is planned for July 26-27. If you have any information on classmates listed, call Bruce Wilcox at 541-720-0514. For more information about the reunion, join the Facebook group, “HHS Classmates 1974 on Facebook.”
