HERMISTON — Hermiston High School drama students will present "A Christmas Carol: the Radio Play" on Wednesday, Dec. 16. To stream the free performance, visit Youtube.com/HSD Communications. Publishing rights limit the stream to Dec. 16 only.
HHS theatre students have embraced the virtual rehearsal process. “It’s been really fun to learn about voice acting and what goes into a radio play,” reported junior Isabelle Herrera, who plays Scrooge, in a Hermiston School District press release.
Junior Kadence Bauer noted, “Theatre people are the best; I’m so glad we could still produce a show during the pandemic!”
HHS theatre students hope residents will pull up a chair, grab a cup of hot cocoa, and enjoy their version of this classic holiday tale. According to Aritza Carrillo, a freshman, “It’s a great story that everyone will enjoy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.