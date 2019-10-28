HERMISTON — A celebration featuring food, desserts, face painting and a picture station offers fun for the whole family.
The Dia de los Muertos event is Friday from 6-8 p.m. in the main commons at Hermiston High School, 600 S. First St. There is no admission charge.
Commonly referred to as “Day of the Dead,” the Mexican holiday celebrates the memory of friends and family members who have died. The two-day festival typically features food, fellowship with friends, music and prayer.
For more about the HHS event, contact Maria Duron at 541-667-6036 or maria.duron@hermistonsd.org.
