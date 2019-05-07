HERMISTON — Hermiston High School students in the Oregon Teacher Pathway program will present a gallery walk of presentations. The community is invited to attend the third annual Research Night Wednesday, May 15, at 6 p.m., in the high school library, 600 S. First St.
The program includes juniors and seniors interested in pursuing a career in education. It provides an opportunity to explore the field of teaching and investigate educational inequities while earning college credit through Eastern Oregon University.
Students examine topics related to schools and communities at the local, state, and national level, through the analysis of current issues affecting the academic performance of cultural, ethnic, and linguistic minority students. Participants get hands-on teaching experience, working one-on-one with elementary students in the community.
“The students have worked hard to research relevant issues pertaining to education and are ready to present their findings to staff and community members,” said Courtney Barnes, family and consumer sciences teacher. “I am excited for our students as they continue their educational journey to becoming a teacher.”
For more information, contact Barnes at 541-667-6100 ext. 20508 or courtney.barnes@hermistonsd.org.
