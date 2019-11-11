HERMISTON — Get ready for a zany comedy with zombie battles, musical numbers and backup dancers as Hermiston High School presents “The Hamlet Thrill-Ma-Geddon.”
Written by playwright Don Zolidis, the production features a parody of Shakespeare’s greatest tragedy. It will be staged Nov. 15-16 and 22-23 at 7 p.m. in the HHS auditorium, 600 S. First St. Tickets are $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and $2 for students.
For more information, call 541-667-6036. See an upcoming edition of the East Oregonian for a full story and photos.
