UMATILLA — The coordinating committee of the Kings & Queens Couples Golf Tournament is offering four $750 scholarships.
To be eligible, graduating seniors must have participated in their high school’s golf program in Umatilla or Morrow County schools. Two boys and two girls will be chosen. The students do not have to pursue golf as a college athlete to be eligible.
The applications are due by Sunday, June 30. For more information or an application, contact Don Obrist at 541-571-0572, dobrist@eotnet.net or Big River Golf Course at 541-922-3006, megan@golfbigriver.com or stop by the golf course at 709 Willamette Ave., Umatilla.
