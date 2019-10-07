HERMISTON — A variety of vendors offering home-based business products are featured during the Fall Women’s Expo.
The event is Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Higher Power Fitness, 2120 N. First St., Hermiston. Admission is a donation of cash or supplies for the Hermiston Warming Station. Suggested items for the winter include gloves, wool socks, lip balm, sunglasses and ice melt. In addition, household cleaning supplies and hot drinks (coffee, hot chocolate, apple cider, etc) are welcome donations. For questions about current needs, call 541-289-2150, 541-303-3256 or visit www.facebook.com/hermistonwarmingstation.
During the women’s expo, food and drinks will be served. For more information, call 541-571-5691.
