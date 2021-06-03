SALEM — A La Grande archaeologist who previously worked with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation was appointed to the Oregon Commission on Historic Cemeteries.
Lisa Sumption, director of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, which houses the Oregon Historic Cemeteries, made Shawn Steinmetz’s appointment last fall and added two additional members in May. Steinmetz said his interest in nondestructive technologies can be employed to documents, preservation and helping interpret historic properties, and can benefit historic cemetery management.
The other appointees are Sarah Baylinson, who fills a vacated Central Oregon position, and Lisa Sears, who will fill the vacated coastal position. Baylinson is the collections manager and exhibits coordinator for the High Desert Museum in Bend. Sears is a genealogist and family history researcher who is volunteering in Tillamook County. The new commissioners join Milo Reed, chair, from Portland; Bev Power, vice-chair, from Medford; Charlotte Lehan from Wilsonville; and Sarah Silbernagel from Pendleton.
State law established the seven-member commission to maintain a listing of all historic cemeteries and gravesites in Oregon; promote public education on the significance of historic cemeteries; and help obtain financial and technical assistance for restoring, improving, and maintaining their appearances. For more information, visit www.oregonheritage.org. For questions, contact coordinator Kuri Gill at 503-986-0685 or kuri.gill@oregon.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.