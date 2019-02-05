DAYTON, Wash. — Women’s clothing from the Dayton Historic Depot and Boldman House collections are on display during “Making an Impression: Daily Wear in Dayton, 1890-1989.”
The clothing, which is arranged by time period, will be accompanied by foundation garments, hats and purses. The exhibit provides cultural information on each decade and a discussion on how fashions changed during that time period. The exhibit opened Feb. 1 and continues through March 31.
The exhibit is funded by grants from the Warren Foundation and the Pacific Power Foundation. Additional artifacts are on loan from Lorna Barth, Sylvia Beuhler, Christine Broughton and Mary Luce.
The Dayton Historic Depot is located at 222 E. Commercial Ave. Hours of admission are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. For more information, call 509-382-2026.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.