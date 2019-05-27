HAINES — The public is invited to help celebrate 100 years of education at Haines Elementary School.
The Centennial Celebration festivities begin Thursday from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Eastern Oregon Museum, 610 Third St., in Haines. It is the former site of the Haines School gymnasium. People are encouraged to bring photos and yearbooks for a time of reminiscing with fellow alumni and friends.
A ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. on the south lawn of Haines Elementary School, 400 School St. Visitors are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair. Music will be performed by Haines Elementary School students and a community orchestra. Following the performance, Anthony Johnson, an alumni and former Haines principal, will deliver a presentation about education through the decades at the school. The evening also includes tours of the 100-year-old building and refreshments.
For more information, contact kathryn.collier@bakersd.org or 541-524-2400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.