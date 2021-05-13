SALEM — The Oregon Historic Cemeteries Grant committee will meet on Wednesday, May 26 to score and rank the applications for the Oregon Historic Cemeteries Grant program.
Recommendations from the committee will be forwarded to the Oregon Commission on Historic Cemeteries for final review and approval on Friday, June 4, at 9 a.m. The meeting will be held via teleconference. The public may join via Zoom. For more information, visit www.oregonheritage.org. For questions, contact Kuri Gill at kuri.gill@oregon.gov or 503-986-0685.
