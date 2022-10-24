CONDON — The doors to Condon's 100-year-old Liberty Theatre will creak open in the days leading up to Halloween. Just in time for the spooky season, the Condon Arts Council purchased the historical building earlier in October and have been busy transforming it into a haunted house.
Leading the charge are council secretary Stephen Allen and fellow board member Wendell Seitz. Allen has heard several tales of odd things happening in the theater.
"It's already kind of spooky as it is," he said. "We're kind of playing that up and we're going to try to scare some people," he said.
About the time the council was looking at taking ownership of the theater, Allen told his mother that he sometimes felt a weird vibe in the building. That conversation, he said, dovetailed into her sharing about a man's death in the theater in the 1970s.
"He went to go see a movie and died in one of the chairs," Allen said. "Everyone left thinking he was asleep."
In addition, Allen said he's heard reports of things flying off the balcony when people are on stage. The building's past owner said a soda can was launched from above when he was practicing drumming — seemingly, Allen said, in response to the musician's change of beat.
"It's definitely spooky there," Allen said. "I'm a 44-year-old man and when I'm there at night, it feels kind of creepy."
Seitz, too, has had his share of unsettling feelings. For the past six weeks, he has been at the theater nearly full-time.
"It's a hundred-year-old building. That in itself … ," he trailed off. "The lights just flickered. I mean right now, just now," Seitz said during a phone interview Thursday, Oct. 20.
The Halloween Haunted House, Allen said, provides an opportunity to shine a spotlight on the arts council's vision beyond the Condon community while playing up the creep factor surrounding the century-old building. And, he queried, who doesn't like a good scare?
"We've built kind of a labyrinth for people to go through and we have some jump scares," Seitz said. "I think it will do the trick."
Seitz admitted his involvement with the Halloween Haunted House is a bit paradoxical. An experienced artist with large-scale creative projects — including an epic haunted house a dozen years ago in Frankfurt, Germany — Setiz isn't fond of being frightened.
"The thing I think is ironic is I'm kind of terrified of scary movies," he said with a laugh.
Arts council has big plans in little town
Formed in 2021, the arts council is focused on the emerging arts scene that is developing in the small frontier community. People are encouraged to visit and support the tiny town of 710 souls as the council works to expand its vision for the theater, Allen said.
Jumpstarting its efforts last year, the council received a $106,000 grant administered by the Oregon Association of Education Service Districts. Recipients are encouraged to remove or reduce barriers for students in kindergarten through 12th grade to participate in learning programs or enrichment opportunities provided by community-based organizations.
Tapping into the skills and interests of area residents, the arts council has hosted a variety of arts and culture-related events and activities. In addition to specific workshops, it has offered community ceramics classes, film screenings and theater productions.
Allen, who grew up for a time in Spray, vividly remembers traveling to the Liberty Theatre to view "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial." He's excited to revive a venue to show flicks.
"We just got a new popcorn machine," Seitz said. "We had a little one, so we're legit now."
Prior to purchasing Condon's newspaper, The Times-Journal, in July 2019, Allen worked in the nonprofit sector, including working on community development projects. Seitz, who landed in Fossil two years ago when the global pandemic wreaked havoc on his New York art studio, met Allen a year ago at The General Store while attending the Spray Film Fest. They immediately made a connection because of their common interest in the arts.
"I hadn't found my people yet," Seitz said. "Now I've found my people."
Both men have high hopes for the historical theater. However, both are realistic in regards to money and manpower.
"There's an awful lot of work that needs to be done," Seitz said. "We're hoping to cast a larger net and get more people involved."
"Our vision is that our theater will be an arts hub for the region where people can experience the arts," Allen added.
