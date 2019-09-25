PENDLETON — John Bishop of Pendleton Woolen Mills will share about the company’s history during the annual Heritage Luncheon of the Umatilla County Historical Society.
Bishop’s topic is “A Right Yorkshire Lass: Fannie Kay Bishop and the Founding of Pendleton Woolen Mills.” The event is Saturday, Oct. 5 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate. The cost is $50 for historical society members and $55 for non-members.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call 541-276-0012 or stop by Heritage Station Museum at 108 S.W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.