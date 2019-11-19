PENDLETON — A new hardcover pictorial history book, published by the East Oregonian in cooperation with several local partners, is being officially released this weekend.
The Umatilla County Historical Society will host a book launch for “Umatilla County Memories: A Pictorial History of the mid-1800s through 1939.” The free event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Heritage Station Museum, 108 S.W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton.
“This book is beautifully put together and I’m so honored to have been a part of the project,” said Kari Brooks, executive director of Umatilla County Historical Society. “The release date is so perfect to pick up as many copies as you need for Christmas gifts.”
The heirloom-quality coffee table style book features a glimpse of Umatilla County from the 1800s to 1939 through stunning historic photos — many of them never before published. The book features historic photos from the Umatilla County Historical Society, Athena Public Library, city of Echo, Milton-Freewater Area Historical Society, Pendleton Round-Up, Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, as well as from local newspaper readers.
Copies of the limited edition book will be available in the Heritage Station gift shop the day of the launch. The 10% off November Sale in the museum gift shop gives members an additional 10% off through Nov. 30. For more information, call 541-276-0012 or visit www.heritagestationmuseum.org.
