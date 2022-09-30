Miriam Reed will perform her one-woman play, "Susan B. Anthony Says A Word," during the Heritage Dinner, the annual fundraiser of the Umatilla County Historical Society, on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Pendleton Convention Center.
PENDLETON — After a two-year pause, the Umatilla County Historical Society’s annual Heritage Dinner returns.
The year 2020 marked a century since the ratification of the 19th Amendment. In celebration, this year's fundraiser will include a time to recognize the achievements of women in Umatilla County and on the national level.
The Heritage Dinner is Friday, Oct. 7, 5:30 p.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate. Tickets — $60/members, $65/nonmembers or $480/table for eight — are available at the Heritage Station Museum gift shop, 108 S.W. Frazer Ave.
In addition to a plated dinner, the event features Miriam Reed, who will perform her one-woman play, “Susan B. Anthony Says A Word.” Also, Presidents Circle members, both past and present, will be honored.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
