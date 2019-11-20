STANFIELD — A variety of prizes are up for grabs as the Mizuno Maniacs 16U Softball Team hosts a fundraising raffle.
The drawing will be held Dec. 8, which will provide winners with some great Christmas gifts. Items available include two Seahawks tickets (Dec. 22 game against the Cardinals) and four custom Seahawks TV trays; a $500 Sportsman's Warehouse gift card and guided fishing trip for two; an Oakley gift basket; a $200 Spa Day gift card; and Seattle Mariners tickets. Altogether, more than 60 gift baskets valued at $50 or more are featured in the drawing.
Contact Cecili Martin-Longhorn via Facebook or 541-449-1254 to purchase tickets ($10 each) by Dec. 6.
