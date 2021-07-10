MISSION — After a one-year hiatus because of the global pandemic, United Way of the Blue Mountains is looking forward to hosting its 12th annual Charitable Golf Tournament.
Organizers invite golfers to hit the links and help raise money that supports such projects as Successful Students Cradle Through Career, Healthy People and Thriving Communities and Disaster Recovery. The tournament is Friday, July 16, with tee times starting at 8 a.m. at the Wildhorse Resort Golf Course, Mission. Rather than a shotgun start, foursomes will be assigned a tee time.
The cost is $100 per person, which includes green fees, a golf cart, a goodie bag and breakfast. People are encouraged to register their team or sign up to join a foursome.
Cash prizes will be awarded for golf contests and pro shop gift certificates will be distributed as team prizes. In addition, raffle drawings will be held throughout the tournament. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5.
For more information, to donate raffle items or to inquire about sponsorship, contact Monica Boyle, development director, at monica@uwbluemt.org or 509-529-1183. For a tourney registration form or to learn more about the United Way and projects it supports, visit www.uwbluemt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.