IRRIGON — A holiday bazaar and fundraiser is planned for Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Irrigon Plaza, next to Irrigon City Hall, 500 N.E. Main Ave.
Featuring more than 30 vendors, the bazaar will offer a variety of holiday gift ideas. Masks will be required, and social distancing protocols will be observed.
Non-perishable food and cash donations also will be accepted for the Irrigon Fire Department's Holiday Basket Program.
Those who are interested in being a vendor, or those wanting more information, can call Irrigon City Manager Aaron Palmquist at 541-922-3047 or email manager@ci.irrigon.or.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.