PENDLETON — "The Forty" at Scott Ranch is offering plenty of Western decor and gift ideas during its inaugural holiday bazaar on Friday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 14, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Scott family ranch is located at 47986 Kirkpatrick Road, Pendleton.
The COVID-friendly outdoor bazaar will feature more than 50 vendors, including Western furniture, wooden signs, holiday decor, mini-boutiques, leather crafts, holiday photos, food, a mobile DJ and more. Attendees are encouraged to dress warmly and follow social distancing and mask protocols.
For more information, or to register as a vendor, call 541-969-8225.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.