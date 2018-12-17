A holiday meal featuring food and fellowship is available free of charge in Hermiston.
The Christmas Community Fellowship Dinner offers ham with all the trimmings. Everyone is invited to enjoy the free meal, which is served Tuesday, Dec. 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the main commons at Hermiston High School, 600 S. First St. Also, transportation to the meal, food delivery service and take-out orders are available by calling the First Christian Church at 541-567-3013 or leaving a message at 541-371-9772.
Gary Humphreys, CFD board chairman, said volunteers are still needed to help with the event. A cooking and set-up party is Monday, Dec. 24 at 8 a.m. People also are needed to assist with the meal Tuesday beginning at 10:30 a.m. In addition, Humphreys said a post-event clean-up effort takes place Wednesday, Dec. 26 at 10 a.m. Any and all help is welcome and needed, he said.
Although there’s an age limit for those working directly in the kitchen, there are tasks available for children and youths. Assistance is needed for everything from greeters, servers or deliveries to meal prep, the hot line or clean-up. While walk-ins are welcome, Humphreys said it’s helpful for planning purposes if volunteers register in advance.
The event started with about 30 people in the mid-1980s as a way to offer a holiday meal to those who might be alone for the holiday. The twice-yearly dinner has grown over the years to feed upwards of 700-900 people. Humphreys said the number of deliveries and to-go orders have exploded over the past few years. While the meal ministry will continue to offer those services, Humphreys hopes people will still participate in the spirit of the event.
“We like having people come in and being social and being a part of the fellowship,” he said.
For more information or to volunteer, contact 541-371-9772 or cfdhermiston@gmail.com. Also, information about the meal is available by searching Facebook for “Community Fellowship Dinner.” Financial donations can be sent to Community Fellowship Dinner, P.O. Box 1551, Hermiston, OR 97838.
