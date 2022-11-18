Area groups, churches and businesses want to ensure that people have an opportunity to enjoy a time of food and fellowship during Thanksgiving. Free meals are offered in several communities in Umatilla and Morrow counties:
SUNDAY, NOV. 20
Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway
Haigh Heating & Cooling will provide a 17-pound turkey, two cans of green beans, two cans of corn, two boxes of stuffing mix, a container of chicken broth, two packages of fried onions, a pumpkin pie, a can of cranberries, a bag of potatoes and two jars of gravy.
To nominate someone to receive a meal, fill out the form at bit.ly/3Of7xIR. The drawing will be held on Sunday evening. For questions, call 541-720-2784.
MONDAY, NOV. 21
Thanksgiving Dinner
A joint effort between CHI St. Anthony Hospital, the Oregon Washington Health Network and Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living offers a free Thanksgiving dinner in Umatilla County. Members of the public can drop in between 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to enjoy some food and relax in a homey atmosphere at the following locations:
• 165 S.W. Third St., Hermiston.
• 410 Main St., Milton-Freewater.
• 200 S.E. Hailey Ave, Suite 106, Pendleton.
For more information, call 541-833-8017, 541-861-3600 or 541-303-1191.
THURSDAY, NOV. 24
BOARDMAN
Community Thanksgiving Dinner
In its 14th year, the meal is available at the Port of Morrow Riverfront Center, 2 E. Marine Drive. It begins with a praise service at 1:30 p.m. The free meal will be served from 2-4 p.m.
The holiday event is sponsored by several area businesses and churches. For more information or to schedule delivery service for shut-ins, contact Teresa Parsons at 503-724-8823 or froggy8797@gmail.com.
HEPPNER
Heppner Community Thanksgiving
Gateway Cafe and Elohim Covenant Ministry are hosting the dinner beginning at 1 p.m. at Gateway Cafe, 168 N. Main St. Everyone is invited to enjoy food and fellowship with friends and neighbors. People are invited to bring side dishes, salads, desserts or beverages to share.
For more information, call Willen Keilmeyer at 541-701-4577 or email Alvin Liu at gatewaycafeheppner@gmail.com.
HERMISTON
Community Fellowship Dinner
The first of two free holiday meals is offered on Thanksgiving Day, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hermiston High School, 600 S. First St.
Since the onset of the global pandemic, the meal was shifted to a takeout model. In celebration of the holiday meal ministry’s 40th anniversary, CFD Chairman Gary Humphreys said everyone is excited to resume the “fellowship” part of the dinner.
Anyone that wants a traditional Thanksgiving meal is invited to enjoy the in-person event. Also, for those unable to attend, local deliveries are available. Orders for meal delivery service must be received no later than 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
The final prep party is Wednesday. In addition, volunteers will begin at Thursday at 7 a.m. To volunteer with the kitchen or cleanup crew, call/text Jan Cassens at 541-720-8262.
For questions, to volunteer or to place a delivery order, call/text 541-571-1337. For more information, search bit.ly/3UKUDVJ.
PENDLETON
Salvation Army Pendleton Corps
The annual community Thanksgiving dinner runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 150 S.E. Emigrant Ave. Deliveries for senior citizens, shut-ins and those with disabilities need to be arranged by Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Also, volunteers are needed with serving, deliveries and cleanup. For questions, to schedule delivery service or to make a financial or in-kind donation, call 541-276-3369. For more information, search bit.ly/3EmbNSG.
The Saddle Restaurant and Lounge
The local restaurant is reviving its tradition of serving a free Thanksgiving dinner to its patrons at 2220 S.E. Court Ave. Available at noon, the menu includes turkey, potatoes, vegetables and a dinner roll. Drinks will be available for purchase. For questions, call 541-276-1075.
