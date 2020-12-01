PENDLETON — This year the Oregon East Symphony will be presenting its annual Holiday Music Festival as a free, pre-recorded community radio program to be broadcast on 104.3 KCUW-LP Pendleton and 90.5 KBLU Pilot Rock. The concert will be broadcast times on Saturdays, Dec. 12 and 19, at 8 p.m., and on Sundays, Dec. 13 and 20, at 5 p.m.
An ecumenical celebration of the holidays through song, this year's featured performance for the Holiday Music Festival will be the OES Chamber Orchestra performing "A Dickens Christmas Carol Suite" by Andrew Dabczynski under the direction of guest conductor Zach Banks. Banks is also the education director for the Oregon East Symphony and conductor for the Grande Ronde Symphony Orchestra.
"A Dickens Christmas Carol Suite" is a collection of traditional English Christmas carols arranged for string orchestra, augmented by a narrator reciting an abridged version of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol." The narrator for the program will be OES Board of Directors and Chorale member Lezlee Flagg.
In order to produce this program with a minimal amount of COVID-19 transmission risk, the symphony is taking an unexpected approach to capturing its performance. The initial plan for recording the Holiday Music Festival was to turn the symphony's regular performance venue, the Vert Auditorium, into a recording studio for a day, with an audio engineering team led by Addison Schulberg capturing a live performance by a 11-member ensemble. Since that plan now falls well outside the guidelines for gatherings recently implemented by the Oregon Health Authority, the symphony will now be recording each musician individually in Schulberg's recording studio, Zimm Sound, layering and mixing their performances together to create a virtual symphony. Banks will retain his conducting duties by providing direction to musicians from the control booth of the studio.
The Holiday Music Festival is made possible with support from the Reser Family Foundation, CHI St. Anthony Hospital, the Oregon Arts Commission, and the Oregon Cultural Trust. The symphony was a recipient of the Oregon Cultural Trust's Corona Virus Relief Support Fund, which provided funding to cultural nonprofits across the state in order to cover general operating expenses in light of lost earned income due to the pandemic.
The Oregon East Symphony is a 501(c)3 nonprofit with the mission to operate, support, and maintain a symphony orchestra, ensembles, chorale, and youth classical music program to enhance the cultural wealth of the region through education and performance.
For more information on the Oregon East Symphony, or to make a donation, contact the office at info@oregonEastSymphony.org or 541-276-0320.
