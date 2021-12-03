HERMISTON — Thousands of twinkling lights await visitors as the Festival of Lights returns for a second year at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, Hermiston. The festival features 17 large displays, more than a dozen individual displays, 23 Christmas trees and “a bunch of small lighted items.”
“Lots, I couldn’t even begin to tell you,” EOTEC General Manager Al Davis said about how many lights are in the displays.
When he took the job nearly four years ago, Davis said he was asked time and time again if the Festival of Lights would be revived. The popular holiday event, which had been held for many years at the old Umatilla County Fairgrounds, went dark in 2013 because of a lack of volunteers.
The drive-thru Festival of Lights runs Thursday through Sundays, 6-10 p.m., until Jan. 2 at EOTEC, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston. It will be closed Dec. 24-25. Admission is by donation, which goes to the Hermiston Rotary Club because its members help attend the gates.
The event also features a couple of walk-thru nights — on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10-11, the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce will host Peppermint Lane.
Chamber Executive Director Val Hoxie said people can cozy up to fire pits while enjoying hot chocolate — adults will have the option of adding peppermint schnapps to their drinks. Also, hay bales inside Christmas Cabanas, which offer prime viewing of the lighted displays, will help shelter people from chilly weather.
Hoxie, who said she sprung the idea on the chamber board at “the last minute,” is thrilled with how things are coming together. She said Ami Little, who recently started as the chamber’s public relations director, even designed special campfire mugs for the event.
“We’re dipping our toe in the water with this event,” Hoxie said. “And if it’s successful, we want to do even more. The chamber wants to give back to the community — this is something nice for the holidays.”
In addition, Davis said the Hermiston High School choir and jazz band will perform Dec. 11, 6-8 p.m. Also, he said an elf assistant just confirmed that Santa Claus will make an appearance that same evening, as well as Dec. 18.
Reviving a holiday tradition
Bringing the event back last holiday season, Davis said, was important. With all the pandemic-related closures and restrictions, he called last year “a punch in the gut,” which resulted in many people not looking forward to Christmas.
“It was a recipe for a miserable holiday,” he said. “We had an opportunity to try and do something.”
And a little inconvenience isn’t going to disrupt Davis’ vision — several days after the crew started setting up the displays, a blustery wind tore them down. In addition, despite placing orders early, some items just arrived.
“We’re going to get some new displays up,” he said.
Davis views the Festival of Lights as an additional attraction to Hermiston during the holiday season. He encourages people to shop in Hermiston and view the city Christmas tree and light display downtown.
“We’re trying to build this as a destination this time of year,” Davis said. “We’re just trying to do our part so that people come.”
Another special evening is in the planning stages for Dec. 18, Davis said. In addition, he’s involved in conversations about a New Year’s Eve activity. Davis encourages people to search the EOTEC Facebook page for updates.
