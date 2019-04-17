PENDLETON — Rev. Charlotte Wells of Episcopal Church of the Redeemer invites people to attend its special Holy Week services.
The public is invited to attend Friday (focus on the crucifixion) and Saturday (resurrection and Easter vigil) at 7 p.m. at 241 S.E. Second St., Pendleton. During the vigil, Wells said people will hear the story of God's journey and share in the first eucharist of Easter. Participation in the services, she said, enhances people’s understanding of what God has done through the death and resurrection of Jesus.
“We even ring bells,” Wells said.
For more information, contact Wells at 541-276-3809 or rector.pendletonepiscopal@gmail.com.
