HERMISTON — The Northeast Oregon Home Builders Association (NEOHBA) is offering two $1,500 scholarships to help educate and train individuals in a profession related to the building industry. The scholarship recipients will be selected on the basis of his/her potential to succeed.
Applicants must currently be a senior enrolled in high school, enrolled as a college student or in a qualified apprenticeship program. The students must be a resident of Umatilla, Morrow, Union, Baker or Wallowa counties and have an interest in or intend to pursue a career in the construction profession, including but not limited to welding, heating and ventilation, heavy equipment operator, carpentry, electrical, plumbing, concrete, construction management, and architecture/engineering (civil, landscaping, structural, etc.).
Scholarship application forms are available at www.neohba.com, www.columbiabasinstudenthomes.org, local high school counseling offices, and NEOHBA, P.O. Box 436, Hermiston, OR 97838. Deadline for application is April 16, 2021.
To learn more about building trade career opportunities, visit the Oregon State Building and Construction Trades Council website, www.oregonbuildingtrades.com, or visit the different colleges that offer construction management degrees.
For more information, email admin@neohba.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.