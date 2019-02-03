The Northeast Oregon Home Builders Association is offering a pair of $1,500 scholarships to help educate and train individuals in a field related to the building industry.
Applicants must be high school seniors, a current college student or enrolled in a qualified apprenticeship program. In addition, eligible applicants must be a resident of Umatilla, Morrow, Union, Baker or Wallowa counties, who plans to pursue a career in the building trades. Eligible professions include welding, heating and ventilation, heavy equipment operator, carpentry, electrical, plumbing, concrete, construction management, architecture/engineering and more.
The scholarship recipients will be selected on the basis of his/her potential to succeed.
Applications are available at local high school counseling offices, www.neohba.com or by mailing Northeast Oregon Home Builders Association, P.O. Box 436, Hermiston, OR, 97838.
The deadline to apply is Monday, April 15. For more information, email admin@neohba.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.