HERMISTON — The Northeast Oregon Home Builders Association (NEOHBA) is offering two $1,500 scholarships to help educate and train individuals in a “profession” related to the building industry. The scholarship recipients will be selected on the basis of his/her potential to succeed.
Applicants must currently be a senior enrolled in high school, enrolled as a college student or in a qualified apprenticeship program. The students must be a resident of Umatilla, Morrow, Union, Baker or Wallowa counties and have an interest in or intend to pursue a career in the construction profession.
These professions include, but are not limited to: welding, heating and ventilation, heavy equipment operator, carpentry, electrical, plumbing, concrete, construction management, and architecture/engineering (civil, landscaping, structural, etc.).
If you wish to learn more about building trade career opportunities, visit the Oregon State Building and Construction Trades Council website or visit the different colleges who offer construction management degrees.
Scholarship application forms are available at: www.neohba.com, www.columbiabasinstudenthomes.org, local high school counseling offices, or NEOHBA, P.O. Box 436, Hermiston, OR 97838.
Deadline for application is April 15, 2020.
For more information, email admin@neohba.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.