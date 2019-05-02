PENDLETON — The public is invited to attend the Home 4 Hope annual forum about homelessness.
The gathering is designed to bring the faith-based community together along with other groups and individuals to discuss strategies regarding helping the homeless. Partner agencies who provide services for homeless individuals in Umatilla, Morrow, Gilliam and Wheeler counties are especially encouraged to attend.
The event is Thursday, May 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pendleton First Presbyterian Church, 201 S.W. Dorion Ave. Lunch will be provided.
For more information, contact home4hopecommunity@gmail.com or visit www.home-4-hope.weebly.com.
