The artwork of a third generation Oregonian who grew up on a farm in rural Yamhill County is featured in an upcoming exhibition at the Betty Feves Memorial Gallery.
Richard Thompson began painting in the 1960s, utilizing what he calls “a visual vocabulary of landscape and still life images.” His paintings are a reflection of what he sees and thinks about.
The opening reception for “Home Grown” is Thursday, April 4 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the Pioneer Hall gallery at Blue Mountain Community College, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton. There is no admission charge.
An artist, painter and observer of American landscapes, Thompson describes his works as featuring “distant horizons, far away mountains, geometric field patterns and farm buildings seen as if they are still life elements on a wide, vast table.”
Bonnie Laing-Malcolmson, who retired in 2016 as the Arlene and Harold Schnitzer Curator of Northwest Art at the Portland Art Museum, calls Thompson “a real painter.”
“He knows how to use color, line, and a sheer, seamlessly integrated, flat surface to eloquently express his feelings about the landscape,” she said. “The lovely paint quality he achieves provides the work with a life force.”
Laing-Malcolmson also gave high marks for Thompson’s drawings, saying they possess an innate energy.
“Working traditionally through drawing as an expedient vehicle to explore ideas about his subject, he works as brilliantly in black and white as he does in color,” Laing-Malcolmson said.
Thompson, who initially studied drawing and printmaking at Oregon State University, later earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in painting at the University of New Mexico. In addition to teaching various art forms at several colleges and universities, he served as dean at the School of Art and Design at Alfred University in New York.
Thompson has work in the permanent collections of the Portland Art Museum, the Hallie Ford Museum, the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art and the Maryhill Museum of Art.
In addition, he’s featured in “Visual Magic: An Oregon Invitational” at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art in Eugene. The exhibit includes more than three dozen artists who began their creative careers in Oregon between 1960-1980. That exhibit continues through May 12.
His work also has been on exhibit in the Oregon Capitol as part of the Art in the Governor’s Office Program, which is coordinated by the Oregon Arts Commission.
“Home Grown” runs through May 2. The gallery is open Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and by appointment.
For more information, contact gallery director Lori Sams at 541-278-5952, lsams@bluecc.edu or visit www.bluecc.edu/community/feves-art-gallery.
For the artist’s website, go to www.richardthompsonart.com.
