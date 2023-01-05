Elisa Doebler-Irvine is the executive director of Homestead Youth and Family Services in Pendleton. U.S. Bank on Tuesday, Jan. 3, announced it awarded an $8,800 grant to Homestead for the development of a fitness center at its Pendleton facility.
PENDLETON — Homestead Youth & Family Services Inc. has received an $8,800 grant from U.S. Bank for the development of a fitness center at its Pendleton facility, 816 S.E. 15th St.
The Community Possible Grant program is committed to supporting opportunities for learning through active play for communities in need, according to a press release from U.S. Bank.
Homestead Youth & Family Services is a drug treatment center focusing on rehabilitation services. It provides substance abuse treatment with long-term residence. It supports drug treatment for adolescents or teens and criminal justice clients.
Homestead has operated continuously in Umatilla County since 1968, serving at-risk youth and their families. Among its services are counseling and skill building, aimed at helping clients live healthy, productive and responsible lives.
Clients were able to use the facility at 1910 CrossFit in Pendleton prior to 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic interrupted this. Adding a fitness center on-site aims to allow easier and more regular access for clients to participate in physical activity and exercise.
Homestead Executive Director Elisa Doebler-Irvine said U.S. Bank has been a long-time supporter of Homestead.
“We are excited to get this center up and running and are so grateful to U.S. Bank," she said. "Our clients regularly ask for a place to exercise, and this grant award will allow us to set up a quality center for them. The agency already has staff who coach sports and athletics so we will be able to provide some guidance and instruction at our center. Given that our clients are here to work on improving their well-being and health in all aspects, this center is going to be a fantastic addition.”
Many studies support physical activity and exercise as a strategy for improving mental health, reducing stress and facilitating recovery from substance use.
In 1999, a grant supported a collaboration with Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts on the Umatilla Indian Reservation for clients to engage in the arts. Later, U.S. Bank supported Homestead’s Marigold Program, which for many years provided therapy to local families.
