Elisa Doebler-Irvine is the executive director of Homestead Youth and Family Services in Pendleton. U.S. Bank on Tuesday, Jan. 3, announced it awarded an $8,800 grant to Homestead for the development of a fitness center at its Pendleton facility.

PENDLETON — Homestead Youth & Family Services Inc. has received an $8,800 grant from U.S. Bank for the development of a fitness center at its Pendleton facility, 816 S.E. 15th St.

The Community Possible Grant program is committed to supporting opportunities for learning through active play for communities in need, according to a press release from U.S. Bank.

