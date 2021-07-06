ATHENA — Organizers of the Athena Caledonian Games are making good on a promise from last spring after canceling the 2020 event because of the global pandemic.
“We look forward to a time when we can gather our friends in a pretty park for Scottish music and dancing. ‘Haste Ye Back!’ in 2021,” Caledonian President Sue Friese said in a press release.
While the event typically encompasses a full weekend, this year’s one-day celebration kicks off Saturday, July 10, at 9 a.m. with a parade on Main Street. It will continue throughout the day, Friese said, with touches of traditional Scotland evident with lots of kilts, piping and athletic competitions at Athena City Park, 353 S. Third St. Unlike past years, no camping will be allowed on the school grounds.
The celebration began as the Umatilla County Caledonian Society Picnic and Games in 1899. According to the association’s original constitution, its purpose is “… to preserve and perpetuate Scottish social manners and customs.” The family-oriented festival offers activities for spectators and competitors from across the Pacific Northwest and beyond. There is no admission charge.
Utilizing skills that are based on Scottish history and farm life, professional and amateur athletes will compete in Scottish athletic competitions. The most recognized event is the caber toss. Featuring an object similar to a telephone pole, athletes throw it end-over-end. Other events include throwing objects in the air for height measurements, including hammers, hay bales and a stone.
The athlete fee is $30. On-site registration and check-in begins at 10:45 a.m. An athlete field meeting is at 11:45 a.m. with the competitions starting at noon. For questions, email athletic director Alan Wernsing at alanwernsing@yahoo.com
Friese said a fun contest getting underway around 4 p.m. will crown the person with the bonniest knees. With many people donning kilts (or at least shorts because of the hot weather), the knees of contestants should be easily viewable. However, Friese said Margaret Hansell, who is serving as the judge, will be blindfolded.
“That should be something to see,” Friese said.
In addition to the athletic contests, the festivities also include music, Highland dancing, a car show, park activities, vendor booths and more. Live entertainment includes Tri-Cities-based Celtic band Skweez the Weezle; a demonstration by the Tri-Cities School of Highland Dancing, who will perform the “Highland Fling”; and numerous clans, who are expected to come from far and wide. The festivities close with a candle lighting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. at Hesketh Rose Garden.
Elected by the Main Street Association, Caledonian’s chieftains of the year are Alan and Chrissy Froese, who were recently honored as Athena’s 2021 citizens of the year. The couple has served the community through volunteering with youth programs, sports, families in need and at the Athena Christian Church.
Honorary chieftains of the day, elected by Athena Caledonian Games Association, are Michelle Kirby, a graphic artist and Caledonian supporter; and R. Lee Friese, director/conductor of the Inland Northwest Musicians, who serves as an assistant with the games.
Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, will introduce them during the opening ceremonies following the parade at approximately 10:20 a.m. in the park. The Chieftains will then declare, “Let the Games begin!”
Sponsored by Umatilla County Cultural Coalition, a free program is available that includes the full schedule. Also, it features a 20th century Caledonian love story about a Highland dancer from Portland and a wheat farmer from Helix. They will be available at the festival.
For more information, search www.facebook.com/athena.caledonian.7. A schedule of events and registration forms are available at www.athenacaledonian.org. For questions, contact Friese at athenacaledoniangames@gmail.com or 541-566-3880.
