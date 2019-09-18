HERMISTON — A banquet and fun run are planned to remember Don Horneck and raise money for agricultural education in his honor.
Sponsored by the Hermiston Lions Club, the events honor the longtime agronomist and soil scientist at OSU’s Hermiston Agricultural Research and Extension Center. Horneck, who died Sept. 28, 2014, was an active member of the Lions Club.
In addition to donating proceeds to Umatilla County 4-H, money also will go to Hermiston’s Funland Park rebuild project.
The 5K fun run and walk will begin Saturday, Sept. 28 at 9 a.m. at Riverfront Park, Orchard Extension Loop, Hermiston. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m., with an entry fee of $15.
The evening banquet and auction begins with a social hour at 6 p.m. at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. Dinner, which is catered by Tom Spoo, will be served at 6:30 p.m., followed by live and silent auctions. Among activities to spice up the evening will be the Dessert Dash, with sweets prepared by local restaurants and caterers. Also, Josie Evans of Lexington will provide entertainment and Charlie Clupny will emcee.
Banquet tickets are $40 and are available at Good Shepherd Health Care System, Kuhn Law Office, OSU Research & Extension Center, Hermiston Chamber of Commerce and Umatilla Electric Cooperative.
In addition to donating more than $25,000 to local community nonprofits over the past four years, the Lions have donated $38,800 to the Don Horneck Scholarship endowment at Oregon State University, taking it well above the $100,000 level. Previous donations have supported the OSU Foundation, Blue Mountain Community College’s Precision Irrigated Agriculture Center and Umatilla Electric’s Hydromania.
Banquet sponsorships are available by contacting Phil Hamm at philip.b.hamm@oregonstate.edu or Bill Kuhn at wjk@kuhnlawoffices.com. To donate auction items, contact Aaron Treadwell at atreadwe@umchs.org. The Lions Club can make arrangements to collect auction donations, which are tax deductible. For more information, call Kuhn Law Office at 541-567-8301.
