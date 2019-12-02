HERMISTON — The community is invited to honor loved ones and support Vange John Memorial Hospice during the holiday season.
In its 31st year, the “Light Up a Life” fundraiser runs throughout the month of December. People are encouraged to make a suggested donation of $15, which can be dedicated in honor of someone you admire or in memory of a loved one or friend. A symbolic light and ornament will be illuminated in the window display area provided by Victory Baptist Church at 193 E. Main St., Hermiston.
A special "Light Up a Life" reading will include the names submitted. It will broadcast Sunday, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. on KOHU 1360 AM. In addition, a community-wide memorial service will be held Sunday, Dec. 29 at 3 p.m. at the Hermiston Christian Center, 1825 W. Highland Ave.
The tax-deductible donations help support services for patients and their families provided by the local hospice throughout the year. To “Light Up a Life,” provide the person’s name the donation is honoring and mail a $15 check to Vange John Memorial Hospice, 645 W. Orchard Ave., Suite 500, Hermiston, OR 97838. For more information or to receive a donation form, call 541-667-3543.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.