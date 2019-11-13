PENDLETON — A two-hour workshop will provide ideas on ways to find comfort while grieving during the holiday season.
The holidays can be a difficult time for people who have experienced the death of someone they love. Memories of good times and togetherness can remind people of their loss.
Members of the Hospice Bereavement Team from Walla Walla Community Hospice will facilitate the program. The free session is Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Conference Rooms 3 and 4 at St. Anthony Hospital, 2801 St. Anthony Way, Pendleton.
Those involved will include staff social workers and spiritual support counselors, who will help facilitate a thoughtful discussion. For more information, contact Brad McMasters at 509-525-5561 or brad@wwhospice.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.