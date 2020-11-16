WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla Community Hospice (WWCH) has chosen to cancel its annual Evening of Elegance dinner and auction in February. Though this event has brought in record revenue for the nonprofit agency in the past two years, it was a decision WWCH felt they had to make.
According to a press release from Outreach & Events Coordinator Brad McMasters, “Not only did we believe we would have lackluster results, but more importantly, we couldn’t imagine burdening the generous small businesses for donations after the year they’ve experienced and the ambiguity of our economy moving forward.”
Instead, WWCH will focus on their end-of-year fundraising campaign, the Tree of Life. In its 34th year, this event is an opportunity for individuals to pay tribute to a loved one with a small donation. With each $10 donation, the name of the individual remembered is printed on a decorative paper ornament and hung on the Tree of Life. The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center has generously offered their beautiful lobby as the location for the tree this year, which has normally been located in the Die Brucke building adjacent to Macy’s.
The theme and design for this event changes each year, and this year the image of a cabin was chosen for the paper ornaments and beautiful etched glass ornaments available for purchase for $25. WWCH thought it was an appropriate theme, as this was the year we all had “cabin fever.”
All fundraising efforts help support the work Hospice that is unrelated to patient care and not reimbursable through Medicare, Medicaid and private insurances. Those include, but are not limited to, region-wide, cost-free grief support for those of all ages, Advance Directives workshops, educational presentations and more. With a need to replace the lost revenue from the annual auction, WWCH has created an advisory group to help develop a planned giving program, which will be launched in the spring.
WWCH’s mission is to offer compassionate care to their patients and support for their loved ones. WWCH serves Columbia, Walla Walla and northeast Umatilla counties.
To learn more about the Tree of Life, to pay tribute to a loved one, or to purchase this year’s commemorative glass ornament, visit wwhospice.org or their Facebook event (@wallawallahospice), email info@wwhospice.org or call 509-525-5561.
