WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla Community Hospice (WWCH) recently completed its first 10-week online adult grief support group. This pilot group used the Zoom platform to connect individuals experiencing the grief of having lost a loved one. The support program is called “Understanding Your Grief” and used the book and journal of the same name written by Dr. Alan Wolfelt as a guideline. To ensure safety and comfort, the group was closed to new members after the second meeting.
Once confident with the online platform, the team of WWCH social workers and spiritual support counselors also added a weekly adult online drop-in group at 1067 E. Isaacs Ave., Walla Walla, on Tuesdays called “Solace.” This group is open to anyone who has lost a loved one. No need to RSVP and attendees are welcome to just drop in when needed.
A new 10-week “Understanding Your Grief” will begin on June 23. Participants will meet weekly on Tuesdays from 5:30-7 p.m. This is open to anyone in the WWCH service area, which includes Columbia, Walla Walla and Northeast Umatilla counties. An RSVP is needed so books can be delivered to participants.
If you or someone you know could benefit from grief support, visit www.wwhospice.org/griefsupport, call 509-525-5561, or email info@wwhospice.org to learn more.
