WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla Community Hospice has transitioned what was to have been a live presentation at the Gesa Power House into an online event. The Live Well-Die Well Walla Walla Webinar will be held Thursday, May 7 from 6-8 p.m. Guest presenter Kimberly C. Paul is the author of "Bridging the Gap: Life Lessons from the Dying," a TEDx presenter on end-of-life planning, and the creator and host of the "Death by Design" podcast.
Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 shutdown, Kimberly had to cancel her Live Well-Die Well tour, a 49-state tour in an RV with her dog, Haven. Walla Walla was to have been their first stop in Washington state. Kimberly will share her wisdom and perspective on all things end-of-life. After her presentation, a panel of local end-of-life care and planning professionals will be available to help Kimberly answer questions and offer resources to help you design and live your best life, even at the end of life.
To register, visit the Hospice website, wwhospice.org, select Live Well-Die Well and you will be transferred to an EventBrite event. Those who register online will receive an email with directions to log into the event, and will also be placed into a drawing; 20 people will win a copy of Kimberly’s book, “Bridging the Gap.” There will also be an opportunity to join a four-week online book club with Kimberly.
Attendees are encouraged to visit Kimberly’s website and to view her TEDx talk.
For more information, email brad@wwhospice.org or call 509-525-5561.
