WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla Community Hospice will host its 19th annual Pond and Garden Tour as a virtual event on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 11 a.m. Five one-minute videos will be streamed live on Zoom and Facebook, with an introduction by WWCH staff and a Q&A session with property owners following the presentation.
Five unique properties were selected and professional photographs were taken by local photographers Steven Lenz, Donna Laseter and Vicki Zoller. Property owners were interviewed by Elkhorn Media Group, who edited the photos and audio into short videos.
Though not their largest annual fundraiser, and more of a treasured community event, the tour does turn a net profit that positively impacts the work of Hospice. To offset the loss of that revenue, WWCH will be asking for donations, especially from those who traditionally support this event. For every $25 donation, a name will be entered into a raffle. This year’s generously donated raffle items are a Todd Telander original oil painting painted en plein air at one of the properties, a one-night stay in a garden suite with a private hot tub and breakfast for two at the beautiful Inn at Blackberry Creek, and a $50 gift certificate for Wenzel’s Nursery.
The tour includes some landmark properties and range from small and casual to expansive and extensively landscaped. As always, the properties reflect the personalities and lifestyles of the property owners.
For more information about the virtual tour, email brad@wwhospice.org or call 509-525-5561. For those interested in registering for this event and receiving an invitation to the interactive Zoom webinar, links to the Eventbrite page can be found on the Hospice website, wwhospice.org, or on the Facebook event.
Walla Walla Community Hospice serves Columbia, Walla Walla and Northeast Umatilla counties offering compassionate care for their patients and support for their loved ones and caretakers. In addition, WWCH offers educational opportunities surrounding end-of-life care and planning.
