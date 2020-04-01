WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla Community Hospice had the intention of expanding its next series of grief support to include Columbia and Umatilla counties in addition to Walla Walla. However, with an abundance of caution, the organization began self-distancing its employees from one another as well as from the public in early March. The active support groups stopped meeting and instead, the hospice social workers and spiritual support counselors began reaching out to individuals on an as needed basis. The question became what to do about future grief and bereavement support in the time of COVID-19.
The answer was right in front of them, as they’d already begun holding their mandatory all-staff meetings using the Zoom teleconferencing software. Long-time hospice social worker Arlene Whitney had already been an advocate of the idea of virtual groups to help support our community during inclement weather and for those who lived remotely. Other team members weren’t quite certain how an online group would be structured or convinced of its efficacy. However, the entire team wholeheartedly agreed that virtual support is better than no support.
Hospice offers its grief support to every adult in its tri-county service region who has experienced a loss. The individual does not have to have been a recipient of hospice services.
At this time, the 10-week groups are facilitated by staff members and guided by "Understanding Your Grief," a book by Alan Wolfelt, respected grief counselor, educator and author.
The 10-week pilot group begins on Tuesday, April 14 from 5:30-7 p.m. In order to create an intimate and safe environment, the group is closed to new members after the second session on April 21. To be able to participate, participants will need a computer, laptop or tablet with internet connectivity. A smartphone with the Zoom app can also be used. Some technical support will be offered.
All the support offerings are at no cost to attendees. To find out more, visit wwhospice.org/griefsupport or call 509-525-5561. Because the 10-week groups are closed to new members, it is suggested individuals pre-register by April 10 by calling the number above or by sending an email to info@wwhospice.org.
