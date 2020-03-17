HERMISTON — Students pursuing higher education in the medical field are invited to apply for $2,000 scholarships for the 2020-21 school year.
To be eligible for the Good Shepherd Medical Center Auxiliary scholarships, applicants must have successfully completed at least one year of study in the field of medicine at a college or university. Also, the student’s home residence must be within the areas served by Good Shepherd Health Care System. Those communities include Hermiston, Boardman, Echo, Irrigon, Stanfield and Umatilla.
The deadline to apply is Thursday, April 30. Application forms are available at the hospital gift shop, 610 N.W. 11th St., Hermiston, or by contacting the director of volunteer services at 541-667-3690 or cschaan@gshealth.org.
