HERMISTON — Homemade baked goods and tasty treats will be available for purchase from the Good Shepherd Medical Center Auxiliary.
The annual Easter Bake Sale is Wednesday, April 17 from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Conference Room No. 6 at Good Shepherd Medical Center, 610 N.W. 11th St., Hermiston. Money raised provides scholarships to area students pursuing a medical career and helps in purchasing medical equipment for the hospital.
For more information about the sale or the auxiliary, contact June Rosenberg at juner1942@gmail.com.
