HERMISTON — The annual Christmas Preview Sale of the Good Shepherd Medical Center Auxiliary’s gift shop offers a 10% discount on gift items.
The event is Thursday, Nov. 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Conference Center 1 at the hospital, 610 N.W. 11th St., Hermiston. June Rosenberg, the auxiliary’s publicity chair, is excited about many of the new items that will be available for purchase.
Proceeds from sales go toward a scholarship program for area students pursuing a career in the medical field. In addition, the group makes donations to Good Shepherd to assist with the purchase of needed medical equipment.
For more information about the hospital auxiliary, contact juner1942@gmail.com or stop by the hospital gift shop.
